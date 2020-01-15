iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SimpliFi Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

