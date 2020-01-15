iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,967 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,478,000 after buying an additional 353,386 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the period. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 528,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,646,000 after buying an additional 118,804 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,998,000.

IVW traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $199.95. 560,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,435. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.50 and its 200 day moving average is $184.20. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.33 and a fifty-two week high of $200.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.1915 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

