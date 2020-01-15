iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 226.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,508 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.63. The stock had a trading volume of 817,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,130. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $105.33 and a 1 year high of $131.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.739 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

