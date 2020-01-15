iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,669 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.53. 1,406,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day moving average of $116.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $118.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

