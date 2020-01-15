iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Guidance Point Advisors LLC

Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 38,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 185.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 131,430 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 512,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period.

PFF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. 128,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,775,867. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

