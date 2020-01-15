IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Short Interest Update

IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the December 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ISR opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. IsoRay has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $58,500.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 210,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,900 over the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IsoRay stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.37% of IsoRay worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

