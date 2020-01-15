Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.0036.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 43.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.9%.

Shares of ITUB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.28. 30,842,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,544,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79. Itau Unibanco has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $80.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

