ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Acquires 7,400 Shares

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $24,420.00.

ANIX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.28. 5,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. ITUS Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANIX shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ITUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

