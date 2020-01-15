Iungo (ING) Price Down 15% Over Last Week

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Iungo token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded down 15% against the US dollar. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $24,669.00 and $1.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $530.87 or 0.06019815 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026339 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036779 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00127663 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001500 BTC.

About Iungo

ING is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official website is iungo.network. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo.

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iungo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

