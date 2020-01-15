J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Knight Equity cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $175,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,237.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,800 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $439,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock worth $15,530,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 88,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 29,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.88 and a 200-day moving average of $109.24. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.