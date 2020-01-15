Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Update

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the December 15th total of 3,340,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 508,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Jack in the Box to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

In other Jack in the Box news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $125,307.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,665,073.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,917 shares of company stock worth $2,785,081. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,460,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,264,000 after purchasing an additional 143,766 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $113,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,525 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 193.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 872,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,026,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,780,000 after purchasing an additional 290,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 725,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $80.95. 583,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,060. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.67. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $70.77 and a 1-year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.68 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

