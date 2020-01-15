Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

JAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Williams Financial Group lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JAG remained flat at $$8.23 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $150.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 29.01%. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $1,015,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,010,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,575,726.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,315,200 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,720 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 60,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,043,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 410,751 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,844,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 319,865 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,270,397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.