James Noble Sells 300,000 Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.44. 4,746,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469,511. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $464.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.83.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 21,372.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21,372 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,839,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 500,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 172,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

