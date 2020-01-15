James Patrick Lynch Sells 1,000 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Patrick Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $71,160.00.

SJW Group stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 78,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,845. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $57.54 and a 1-year high of $74.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). SJW Group had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Water Asset Management LLC now owns 63,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.83.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

