Japan Content Token Hits Market Capitalization of $33,274.00 (JCT)

Japan Content Token (CURRENCY:JCT) traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Japan Content Token has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Japan Content Token has a market cap of $33,274.00 and $7.00 worth of Japan Content Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Japan Content Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, LATOKEN, Simex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.03306498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00125375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Japan Content Token Profile

Japan Content Token’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 293,150,782 tokens. Japan Content Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Japan Content Token’s official website is ja-cket.com.

Japan Content Token Token Trading

Japan Content Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Simex, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Japan Content Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Japan Content Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Japan Content Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

