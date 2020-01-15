Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Sells $220,170.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $220,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Patrick Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total transaction of $223,680.00.

JAZZ traded up $2.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.75. 54,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,889. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.25. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $116.52 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $537.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,682 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

