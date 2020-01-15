JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in JD.Com by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,885,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269,351 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $910,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,968 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in JD.Com by 11,953.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945,434 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in JD.Com by 325.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,495 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JD.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD.Com stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,556,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,495,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. JD.Com Inc has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,326.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Barclays raised shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.42.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.