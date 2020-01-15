Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €15.50 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.12 ($18.74).

ORA stock traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €13.03 ($15.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,473,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a 12 month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12 month high of €15.80 ($18.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.89.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

