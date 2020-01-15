Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital boosted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 359 ($4.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.20 ($4.69).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

LON BRW traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 358.40 ($4.71). The stock had a trading volume of 481,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 284.19 ($3.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 377.20 ($4.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 358.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 327.17.

In other Brewin Dolphin news, insider David Richardson Nicol sold 15,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.37), for a total value of £53,073.52 ($69,815.21).

About Brewin Dolphin

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.