Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Advantest Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantest in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $667.33 million during the quarter. Advantest had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 19.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of ATEYY opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. Advantest has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

