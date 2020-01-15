Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Huntsman Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

HUN stock opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,117,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,997,000 after purchasing an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 147,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,362 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 563,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 100,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 481,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 307,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

