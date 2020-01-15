Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horiba in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horiba’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horiba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of HRIBF opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. Horiba has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Horiba Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

