Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €14.70 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €14.70 ($17.09) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on B4B3. Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.16 ($16.46).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €13.45 ($15.64) on Wednesday. Metro has a 12 month low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 12 month high of €14.88 ($17.30). The stock has a market cap of $39.57 million and a PE ratio of -38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €13.21.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.