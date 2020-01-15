Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,496 shares during the period. Jeld-Wen comprises about 27.4% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. IMS Capital Management owned about 1.69% of Jeld-Wen worth $39,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JELD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

JELD stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. The stock had a trading volume of 466,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,410. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $25.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

