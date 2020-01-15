Jeremy Wilson Sells 171,640 Shares of Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) Stock

Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) insider Jeremy Wilson sold 171,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84), for a total transaction of £1,153,420.80 ($1,517,259.67).

Shares of TUNE stock traded up GBX 14.90 ($0.20) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 687.90 ($9.05). The company had a trading volume of 20,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,183. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 624.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 551.14. Focusrite PLC has a one year low of GBX 422 ($5.55) and a one year high of GBX 681.10 ($8.96). The firm has a market cap of $395.45 million and a PE ratio of 34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Focusrite’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

About Focusrite

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

