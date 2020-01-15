Jobchain Achieves Market Cap of $24,445.00 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Jobchain has a total market cap of $24,445.00 and $11,999.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03392732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00194067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00125824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,511,408 tokens. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

