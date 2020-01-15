Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 551,695 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Northrop Grumman worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $415.00 target price on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.18.

NYSE:NOC opened at $374.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $254.56 and a twelve month high of $383.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

