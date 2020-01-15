Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.29.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

