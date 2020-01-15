Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 11,744.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,883 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,748 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Hill-Rom worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 161.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 36.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 146.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $116.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.54 and a 52 week high of $116.21.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $492,713.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,173.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

