Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 317,472 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,858.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,472 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.77. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

