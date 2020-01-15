Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,779 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,266,000 after buying an additional 3,431,701 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after buying an additional 2,205,482 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares in the company, valued at $347,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total value of $329,096.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 549,735 shares of company stock valued at $8,825,608. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

