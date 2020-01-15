Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 112,845 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Paychex by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,122,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,349,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 751,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,808,000 after acquiring an additional 26,044 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 60.2% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paychex by 12.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 193,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares during the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,886 shares of company stock worth $9,635,872 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $86.62 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.30 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

