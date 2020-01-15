Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 154,701 J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of J M Smucker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J M Smucker by 22,638.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 590,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,073,000 after purchasing an additional 588,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,403,000 after purchasing an additional 258,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,369,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,754,000 after buying an additional 255,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,464,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,735,000 after buying an additional 179,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $104.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.40. J M Smucker Co has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

