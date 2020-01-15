Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 12,170.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 330,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

