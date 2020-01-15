Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 15,057.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,356 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,889 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of VMware worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth about $108,043,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in VMware by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after acquiring an additional 670,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in VMware by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,638,534,000 after acquiring an additional 414,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after acquiring an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after acquiring an additional 277,251 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock opened at $152.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.69 and a 1-year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,296 shares of company stock valued at $5,327,054. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $186.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.14.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.