Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28,747.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Netflix worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Netflix by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Netflix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC increased its position in Netflix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $338.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.30. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.29.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

