Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11,441.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,419 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.44.

Caterpillar stock opened at $146.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average of $134.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.75 and a 1 year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total transaction of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.