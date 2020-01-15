Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 17,911.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,541 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.31. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $182.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8356 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.