Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 9,480.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 230,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,010 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,294,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,795,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $95.20 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $79.95 and a twelve month high of $95.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5527 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.