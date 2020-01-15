Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 24,933.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 266,787 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

VGT stock opened at $254.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $170.45 and a 52 week high of $256.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.6513 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Vanguard Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

