Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Lockheed Martin worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $98,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $416.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $270.63 and a 1 year high of $420.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.92. The stock has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

