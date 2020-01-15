Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 14,117.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,012 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TM opened at $140.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Toyota Motor Corp has a 52 week low of $116.40 and a 52 week high of $145.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.49.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.07). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $71.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

