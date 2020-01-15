Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Neogen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $332,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 96,085 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $161,525.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,533.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $477,768.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,619 shares of company stock worth $13,952,693 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $79.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.