Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.34 Million in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM by 10,260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DE ENHANCED GLB/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000.

NYSE DEX opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This is an increase from DE ENHANCED GLB/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

