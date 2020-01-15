Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $3.15 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 844 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $63.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

