Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $3.47 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

