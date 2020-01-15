Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,814,000 after buying an additional 192,482 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 17,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average is $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens cut Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.17.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

