Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $5,561,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 156,324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 308,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 133,398 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,126.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $33.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

