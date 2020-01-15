Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $58.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $58.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.4658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

