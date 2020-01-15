Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average is $54.15. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $42.49 and a twelve month high of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.91%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

